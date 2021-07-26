Know The Risks of Using Chemical Drain Cleaners

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Do you know what you should do when your drain is clogged? It might be even more important to know what you shouldn’t do.

“I think the first thing people think about is stuff they see on TV,” said Min Hilsenhoff of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “They think, ‘I’m going to go get this product and on TV they just pour it in there and everything goes away.’ And they pour it in there and nothing goes away. Unfortunately, and I think what we heard in the news recently is, well, I’m going to try product B or I have this under my sink and pour it in there. The problem is, you just never know unless you’re a chemist what’s going to react to what. I believe in that situation the fire department did have to get called.”

“We all know we don’t mix bleach and ammonia--but we don’t know if these chemicals have bleach or ammonia or chemicals that shouldn’t mix as part of their ingredients. So it makes it dangerous.”

There are other dangers to be aware of too when it comes to pouring liquid or powders down the drain, especially if you’re mixing unknown ingredients.

“You don’t know if they mix together if it’s going to come back and go back up through the drain. Then you’re risking getting a chemical burn,” Hilsenhoff said. There are also risks involved when you try to unclog the drain with home made tools.

“Sometimes when that drain is clogged it could be further down, don’t get a hanger and try to Macgyver something. I’ve had people do that and go right through the pipe,” Hilsenhoff said. “Your best bet is to call a professional drain cleaner. They come in and they have the equipment. Prevention is the key to avoiding damaging drain clogs.

“Try to do some things on the front end. Don’t pour grease down your drain. Just be very very aware of what you’re putting down the drain. You could try something that isn’t going to be harmful like vinegar and water and baking soda. From back in the day when you make volcanoes. You can put that in your sink and a lot of times that helps with the smell of a drain as well but we know that’s not going to explode and it’s not going to burn you.”

HJ Pertzborn’s plumbers can help keep all your drains working properly.

“We send our drain techs in and they’re doing your kitchen sink and say that clears out relatively quickly. They’re still there to do any other thing you want, even a preventive maintenance thing. It’s not really backing up but why don’t you clear it while you’re here. They have that professional grade equipment to do all the darins or do as many as they can do for their time allotment. And then you don’t have to worry about it.”

To schedule an appointment visit https://hjpertzborn.com/ or call 608-256-3900.