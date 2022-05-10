Never Have Clogged Drains Again With a Simple Maintenance Plan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

There are few things more frustrating than a backed up drain. The good news is there are things you can do to prevent that.

“We want to help people have clear drains so we don’t want kitchen sinks that are backing up or bath tubs that are filling up while you’re taking a shower,” said Ashley Kleven, Service Plumbing Manager at HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “It could be your laundry tub. It could be your basement floor drain that’s backing up which could lead to bigger problems for different things you have in your mechanical room.”

The good news is you can work ahead to prevent clogs before they ever happen by making sure you maintain your drains. Pertzborn’s drain team can check the main lines in your home and help prevent problems before they arise unexpectedly and cause serious damage.

“We clear out main lines in people’s yards. The tree roots are thirsty and they go towards water and there’s water in those main lines so they have a way of getting in there and causing blockages so things are not flowing, then they tend to be clogged and as a result they can back up into your home which is gross,” Kleven said. “So they’re basically clearing the drain lines. Think of it like augering, cleaning out, grinding through making sure they’re clear.”

“It really just depends on your home, it depends on your yard. If you have a yard that’s full of trees it’s pretty common that the tree roots would end up being in those lines in the ground. Otherwise it could just be from the things you’re putting down your drains that are causing a back up in the kitchen sink or bathroom.”

There are a lot of options to make sure any problems don’t become worse.

“If it’s something you’re thinking, I’m not sure, we can come and camera your drain lines for you to see if there are any blockages. Is there a collapse in the pipe or is there a crack in the pipe. We can do that preventatively just to make sure your lines are clear so you have a peace of mind,” Kleven said.

