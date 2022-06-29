New Homeowners Need a Plumber As Part of Move In Plan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

The real estate world is a crazy one right now and many home buyers are forgoing things like home inspections in order to purchase a home. But that can leave them vulnerable when something goes wrong down the road. A good bit of advice is to hope for the best but to prepare for the worst, and companies like HJ Pertzborn Plumbing are helping to answer that call more and more these days.

“The market is pretty hot right now and we’re getting a lot of people calling in and saying I just moved in and they just need to know some things about their new home,” explained Min Hilsenhoff from HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “There are some things homeowners need to know like how to turn your water off, are your shut off valves working.”

Besides your main water shut off valve you should also know where smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are, and make sure they’re working as well as the location of the main circuit breaker box.

“Homeowners should also know how to winterize the outdoor faucet to make sure that it doesn’t freeze and burst over the winter,” Hilsenhoff said.

A plumber can also offer advice on systems like drains and your water heater before any water damage occurs.

“That’s something we can come in and help with and it’s something homeowners need to know because water can be very damaging. There are some things homeowners can do in an emergency to at least temper it down and minimize the damage until we can get there to help.”

The good news is that help is just a phone call away.

We’re happy to help new homeowners learn about these important things in their home. Just call us at 608-256-3900 or find us at https://hjpertzborn.com/.