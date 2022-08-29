Planning is Key When it Comes to Plumbing and Remodeling

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Whether it’s a rain shower faucet suspended from the ceiling of your shower or a futuristic steam shower advances in plumbing technology for remodeling your home are growing in popularity.

“There is so much available out there you really do have to do your homework and that involves getting a plumber into your house early to make sure what you want will work,” said Min Hilsenhoff from JH Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection.

When it comes to convenience many homeowners want to install touchless fixtures or smart toilets that not only connect with the internet they have advances like automatic flushing and overflow protection. But when remodeling, if you’re rearranging the layout of your kitchen or bath it’s good to get plumbing advice early.

“Give us a call and we’ll have one of our remodel plumbers come over and take a look and talk to you about what you want. You have to think in terms of--say you’re taking out the old tub and want to replace it with a new sleek soaker tub with a faucet in the wall--well that water has to get there somehow and it’s got to drain somehow,” Hilsenhoff said.

Many remodeling projects include adding sinks or moving a tub.

“Just remember that in order to make your ideas work, it can require some changes or modifying of the piping to make your dream come true,” Hilsenhoff said. “We are happy to help!

