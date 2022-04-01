Spring Cleaning: Why You Should Include Your Home’s Plumbing Systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

The warmer temperatures this time of year naturally energize many people to get busy with spring cleaning projects. It’s also time to think of all the things you need to put on your to-do list to keep your house mechanical systems in tip top shape this spring. It is very common to discover you may have experienced a freeze up during the winter months and this is the time you discover the problem.

"We try to remind people in the fall to take that hose off the outside faucet and make sure you have an isolation valve for it," said Min Hilsenhoff, HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. "Just keep it in good working condition, if you start to see it leak give your plumber a call to get ahead of it on the front end."

t’s possible to have experienced a freeze and not even know it.

”You should look for dripping or even icicles from where your hose attaches,” Hilsenhoff said. “We have had plumbers arrive to find a literal column of ice from the hose to the ground.”

”It’s possible that as it starts to get warmer water can expand and crack a pipe so you could notice some leaking.”

In Spring it’s important to inspect your pipes for leaks and hose bibs for leaks or damage or have your plumber help with an inspection.

Just like taking care of your car, making a habit of annual maintenance will help your plumbing fixtures perform better and last longer. That includes keeping your drains in top working order.

”We have preventative drain cleaning because those tree roots are thirsty and they might be trying to invade your drain lines and cause some back ups.”

Also remember spring can mean heavy rain so make sure your sump pump is in check and ready for any type of massive rainfall or flooding that may occur.

