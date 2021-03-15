Spring Cleaning--Why You Should Include Your Home’s Plumbing Systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

The warmer temperatures this time of year naturally energize many people to get busy with spring cleaning projects. It’s also time to think of all the things you need to put on your to-do list to keep your house mechanical systems in tip top shape this spring.

“We certainly hope spring is on it’s way here in Wisconsin. We’ve had a very frigid winter and people have experienced some freeze ups,” said Ashley Kleven, Service Plumbing Manager at HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “You may not even know you’ve experienced some but when it starts to get warm things start to thaw so you may notice some leaking or some cracked pipes, those could be results of a freeze up. Maybe you didn’t properly detach your outside hoses before it got too cold and maybe your outside hook up for your hose is now leaking or not working hopefully it’s not affecting something on the inside of your home.”

Inspect your pipes for leaks and hose bibs for leaks or damage or have your plumber help with an inspection. Just like taking care of your car, making a habit of annual maintenance will help your plumbing fixtures perform better and last longer. That includes keeping your drains in top working order.

“Along with that we have preventative drain cleaning because those tree roots are thirsty and they might be trying to invade your drain lines and causing some back ups,” Kleven said.

“We also want to think about spring means it might rain and make sure our sump pumps are in check and ready for any type of massive rainfall or flooding that may occur.”

