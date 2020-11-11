Thanksgiving Prime Time For Garbage Disposal Disasters

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit HJPertzborn.com.

With Thanksgiving next week, kitchens everywhere will be put to the test as we gear up for the annual day of feasting. Even if you have just your immediate family at the table this year, there is still a good chance your garbage disposal is doing more than the average work. With an increased demand, many times, comes increased problems. Min Hilsenhoff, Service Plumping Manager at HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection, has seen it many times during the holidays.

“Residential garbage disposals are not built to take everything,” Hilsenhoff said.

Many homeowners don’t give much thought to what they put in the disposal. But you should! The disposal is not a garbage can and it was made for small amounts of food scraps, not large amounts of food. Never send grease, fat or bones down the disposal. Also no no’s, onion skins and egg shells.

"You don’t want to put coffee grounds down there, you don’t want to put rinds to watermelon or cantaloupe, anything real meaty like that. Always run cold water when you’re operating your disposal. Once the grinding stops, let it run a few more seconds. A few things that can cause issues might surprise you!

“If you put any amount of pasta in there that can cause problems. So you’ve gotta be careful. And no rice. That little rice gets stuck in the blades and jams it up. So you’ve gotta be really careful about that. Just remember if you don’t think you want to put it in the disposal just wrap it in some newspaper and put it in the garbage.”

Pasta and rice can also absorb more water once they’re down the drain and cause back up issues later.

“We recommend that people that use their disposal a lot take a tray of ice cubes once a week and run the water and just run the ice cubes in there. It helps to sharpen the blades and keep it in prime operating condition,” Hilsenhoff advised.

Keeping your drains fresh is also a concern for many homeowners.

“Some people will say it smells funny. If you can put a little baking soda and vinegar in there and let it sit a little bit that can help keep it fresh.”

An ounce of prevention is important with your disposal since it is typically too late once your disposal has run into problems.

“Our service plumbers carry 3 different kinds of garbage disposals on their trucks at different horsepowers, at different price ranges. They carry those right on the truck just because when disposals go out, they really aren’t repairable. So they carry them right on the truck and we can put one in in probably an hour,” Hilsenhoff said.

“If you run into problems, you can call us at 608-256-3900 or check us out on the web at HJPertzborn.com.”