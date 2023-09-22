Time to Do Seasonal Maintenance on Your Plumbing Systems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/

No matter what the season, there are ways to make sure your home is operating at its top efficiency for your plumbing systems. And preventative maintenance in every season can ward off costly repairs later.

“In fall the number one thing is to take the hose off the outside faucet, drain that line, make sure the water is turned off to it. If you don’t have an isolation valve for that, give us a call so we can put that on,” said Min Hilsenhoff with HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “Then if a line freezes in the winter, give us a call we can help with that.”

FALL:

Flush the Heater

Sediment can build up at the bottom of the water heater, which can decrease its efficiency. To address this, flush the water to clear out the particles inside the heating tank.

Check the Gutters

This is simple yet very important. Remove blockages such as leaves and install a gutter guard if possible. Prevent ice dams from forming by making sure that water can flow freely through the gutters.

Seal the Openings

Gaps in the doors, windows, or siding can easily be filled with caulk. Doing so will prevent cool air from seeping in and can help your heating system function more efficiently.

Fortify Your Pipes

First, make sure that any damage to the plumbing system is addressed. Even if it’s as simple as a dripping faucet, it’s best to deal with all plumbing issues if possible.

Meanwhile, frozen pipes can be avoided by insulating them. For brutal temperature drops, keep a few faucets open to prevent the pipes from bursting. Also, consider installing an emergency pressure release valve to protect the pipes from increased pressure.

Replace Worn Out Filters

This might seem superficial, but it can make a huge difference. Change the filters of the central cooling and heating system. Doing so will significantly improve the HVAC system’s functionality during winter, which helps decrease electric consumption.

WINTER:

Leave Your Faucets Dripping

While we’re used to avoiding leaving faucets at home dripping, it is actually a good idea to do so during winter. Unmoving water can freeze and cause burst pipes, so letting water trickle out and move freely during cold nights will be beneficial for your plumbing.

Keep Your Home Warm

Maintaining a warm indoor temperature is a simple way to ensure your plumbing won’t freeze during winter. Keeping your thermostat at least 55 degrees or higher is best, even when you’re away from home. You can also open sink cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom so your pipes will get more warmth.

Seal off Any Air Leaks

Check your doors, windows, and the rest of your home’s exteriors for any cracks or holes. Sealing these off for the winter will help prevent cold air from entering your home and affecting your plumbing. You can do this by using either spray foam insulation or caulking.

Shut Off the Outside Water Supply

This is essential if you are going on an extended holiday vacation. After turning off the outdoor shut-off valve, open your faucets to ensure all the water drains out. By doing so, you can keep outside faucets from leaking and prevent frozen pipes. Besides that, you should also disconnect your garden hose to make sure no water gets lodged in your faucet and freezes.

SPRING:

“In Spring you want to get those outside faucets turned on and if you find that any are dripping give us a call we can take care of those and that can happen all the way through summer,” said Min Hilsenhoff with HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection.

Indoor Plumbing

Inspect your faucets for any drips or leaks and replace any parts if needed. You should also be on the lookout for clogged or slow-moving drains, which can worsen over time. Plus, checking for signs of mineral buildup on your shower heads and faucets and cleaning them is essential.

In cleaning your drains, make sure to use biodegradable cleaners as most chemical solutions may corrode your pipes. Also, cleaning out debris is essential. Do this by using a thin wire to scoop out all the hair and gunk you can reach from your drains. To prevent blocked drains, it’s best to use a drain stopper or mesh strainer. If you find major drain blockage or want professional cleaning services, call a plumber.

Water Heater

Check your water heater temperature if it’s set to the recommended setting, which is at 120° Fahrenheit. Then, examine the exterior of your unit to see if there are any leaks or cracks that need to be repaired. Cleaning your water heater involves draining several gallons of water to remove debris and sediments that may cause corrosion. Doing this once a year will improve its efficiency and lengthen its lifespan.

Outdoor Plumbing

Roots, leaves, and other debris may cause issues, like leaks and clogs, to your outdoor plumbing. So, it’s crucial to clean out your gutters, drains, and downspouts during your spring cleaning. Besides that, check for any blockages in vent pipes and leaks or damages in all your outdoor faucets and exterior pipes. Roots may also affect your sewer lines, so make sure to check them to prevent any backups.

SUMMER:

“As summer comes on of course in Wisconsin we like to grill and so many people now want an outdoor gas grill. We can run a gas line for that,” Hilsenhoff said.

Clogged Disposal and Toilet

Since more people are at home for the summer–your kids are on vacation and relatives are visiting–it means your toilets and garbage disposal will be used more often. Because of the extra usage of these plumbing fixtures, clogs are more likely to happen.

One way to prevent this is to ensure everyone knows what should and shouldn’t go down the disposal and toilets. For instance, grease and hard food items like fruit rinds and bones shouldn’t go down the drain. For toilets, avoid flushing anything besides a reasonable amount of toilet paper.

Sprinkler Issues

Besides the increased foot traffic in your backyard from activities during summer, lawn mowers also contribute to broken sprinkler heads. A broken sprinkler may leak, wasting gallons of water and increasing your bills. So, it’s crucial to inspect whether they’re still in good condition and make necessary repairs or replacements right away to prevent further problems with your sprinkler system.

Slow-Draining Showers

A trip to the beach is a staple during summer. But, be careful of washing off in the shower when you get home as sand, dirt, and other debris caught in your swimwear may cause blocked drains. When this happens, you might have to deal with slow-moving drains or water pooling in your shower. To prevent this, use an outdoor shower at the beach or rinse off in your backyard beforehand.

Sewer Line Backups

Along with the summer are the unexpected heavy rain showers that can bring trouble to your sewer line. The rainwater that soaks into the ground can seep through the cracks in your drain. This water usually brings along soil or tree roots and branches, which may further damage your pipes. In worse cases, this may lead to a sewer line blockage or backup.