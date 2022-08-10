Tired of Your Common Commode? Shocking Array of Choices for the Workhorse of the Bathroom

One of the most important commodities in your bathroom can easily go overlooked in a remodel. But don’t forget to consider the latest trends in toilets when you’re upgrading your commode.

“It can be very overwhelming actually,” said Ashley Anderson of JH Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection. “You’ve got sizes, heights, styles, colors and even technology to choose from.”

There are also issues you may want to consider in your next model like stronger flushing capacity or lower water use.

When it comes to the size of the toilet consider a comfort height for older residents especially and an elongated seat.

“You may also want to consider technology,” Anderson said. “Some toilets have bidets where you’ve got water coming at you, there are heated seats and remote control features with things like auto flushing, night lights and self opening and closing lids.”

There are also advances like dual flush technology and one piece design that makes for easier cleaning. And some toilets feature a surface treatment that inhibits growth of things like water scale and mineral stains or mold and mildew.

“Some of the cleaning features in the tank can kind of help prevent damage to your tank parts,” Anderson said.

And don’t forget the look of the toilet. They come in an array of colors and finishes with all kinds of upgrades like slow close lids, hands free flushing sensors, splash guards, and gravity fed flushing for a quieter flush.

“There are different styles as well, some are contemporary, some are modern, some are more sleek with hidden trapways, so all sorts of designs,” Anderson said.

You can even get a toilet with smart technology so you can hear the weather forecast.

