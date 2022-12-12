Tis the Season for Frozen Pipes--What Should You Do?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Extreme cold can always present a problem for homeowners. But when it happens early in the season, it can easily catch you unprepared and that can take a toll on your water pipes among other things. Frozen pipes don’t always burst, but when they do, it can cause thousands of dollars in water damage. Plumbing companies like HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection answer hundreds of calls from panicked homeowners in the middle of water emergencies after their pipes freeze and burst.

“It’s your home and you’re worried and most people are not sure what to do,” said Ashley Kleven, of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection.

“Other than trying to stay calm, the first thing to do is try to contain the water. If there’s a leak behind the toilet for example, get a bucket or bowl and put it under there to help collect the water to keep it off the floor. If you have a pipe that’s leaking, possibly spraying all over, you can always grab a towel and drape it over the leak to help contain the water and try to direct it down into a certain area and not just everywhere,” Kleven said.

“Just because it has never happened in your home before doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” Kleven said. “If it does happen, another step to contain the water is to locate and turn off the isolation valves close to where the leak is. That could be under the sink or behind the toilet. If you don’t feel comfortable or that doesn’t seem to help you can turn off the main water to your home as well.”

That means, you should know where these turn off valves are located before an emergency is happening in your home. Take time to learn where they are and make sure they function properly. If your hose bib doesn’t have an isolation valve you may need one before you find out why in an emergency. Pipes connecting to your hose can also be winterized to help prevent freezing.

“You’d be surprised how many people just don’t know how to turn off the source of water during an emergency,” Kelven said. “That includes all the adults in the home since you may be the one at home when an emergency happens and you will need to know where to shut off the water.”

Sometimes pipes can freeze but not burst and still cause problems, especially if they are behind a wall or if the pipe bursts before you can thaw the frozen section.

“We help homeowners all the time during a water emergency. Just visit https://hjpertzborn.com/ or give us a call at 608-256-3900 and we can help.”