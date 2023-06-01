What Are The Signs You Need a New Toilet

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about HJ Pertzborn Plumbing & Fire Protection, visit https://hjpertzborn.com/.

Your toilet is one of the most valuable fixtures at home, with you and your family relying on it daily. So, encountering any issues with it, no matter how small, will surely be stressful and troublesome. While the first solution that comes to mind when faced with this kind of plumbing problem is repairs, sometimes the only way to fix it is to replace your toilet.

“Well, if it’s having issues, if it’s rocking on the floor or if it’s running constantly you should certainly get a plumber in there to take a look at it,” said Min Hilsenhoff from HJ Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection.

Toilets typically have a longer lifespan, but it doesn’t mean they last forever. While an old one may still do its job, it is likely to be less efficient than a new model. There are many features modern toilets have that can save water and money, so replacing your old fixture will be worth the money. Generally, toilets should be replaced every 25 years.

“But if the toilet is an older one it could be wasting so much water because older toilets were made to flush like 3 and a half gallons of water. Where today it’s down to like 1.6 gallons of water,” Hilsenhoff said.

There are incentives to change your toilet to a model that uses less water.

“Absolutely, some municipalities offer a rebate and we can certainly direct customers toward that and what parameters are needed,” Hilsenhoff said.

Other signs you need a new toilet include visible cracking and frequent clogs. Porcelain cracks on your toilet can pose a huge problem. Left unaddressed, these may develop into leaks and cause flooding in your bathroom, resulting in higher utility bills and water damage. Replace your toilet immediately if you find cracks on the bottom of the toilet or tank. If unsure, you may also call an expert for an inspection.

While unclogging your toilet is relatively easy, it is a whole other story if you need to do it almost every week. Recurring clogs may be a sign of a more serious problem, and buying a new toilet might be an ideal solution for it. Maybe you need a type of toilet that has more water in the bowl or a different kind. For example: 1.6 GPF vs 1.28 GPF or a pressure-assisted toilet.

