Looking for a Youth Sports Program That’s Different? At i9 Sports -- Kids Compete AND Have Fun

Looking for a Youth Sports Program That’s Different? At i9 Sports -- Kids Compete AND Have Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of i9 Sports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about i9 Sports, visit i9sports.com.

For many families today, youth sports have become time consuming, demanding, overly competitive and for lots of kids just not that much fun. But one program aims to change that by reinventing the way youth sports operates from the inside out. i9 Sports has been in the Madison area for a few years and is growing in popularity because of the fresh philosophy that brings youth sports back to the basics.

“i9 Sports is a one day a week youth sports league for kids. We offer camps, clinics and leagues around Dane County and the Madison area,” said Rachel Dupont owner of i9 Sports. “It’s for all ages, we start at 3 and go up to 15 years old depending on the sport.”

With over 3 million registrations in communities across the United States, i9 Sports® is the nation’s largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based kids sports leagues. i9 Sports offers recreational sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls in today’s most popular sports.

“We offer many different sports including flag football, soccer, T-ball and coach pitch, basketball and lacrosse,” Dupont said.

The coaches and instructors provide age-appropriate instruction that’s both fun for kids and convenient for busy families. i9 Sports’ mission is Helping Kids Succeed in Life Through Sports.® That’s why i9 Sports teaches sportsmanship values alongside skills and drills every week.

“We want the kids to compete in a healthy way, have fun, learn the skills at practice and move into game time, but we want the parents to behave themselves at our fields and courts so we do ask them and require them to sign the parent waiver prior to the start of the season,” Dupont said.

In kids sports leagues, no child will ever be excluded by a try-out, ride the bench for an entire game, or be cut from a team. Yes i9 Sports does keep score, but they have created a fun way to help kids develop athletic ability, a love of team sports, and an understanding that how you play the game is as important as the score.

i9 Sports offers:

Age-appropriate instruction with a focus on fun and healthy competition.

Sportsmanship values like respect and teamwork taught and recognized weekly

One day per week – practice is conveniently scheduled prior to the game.

All skill levels welcome – No tryouts. No drafts.

Everyone plays – every game.

No mandatory fundraising or additional fees after registration.

Trained officials at every game.

“When in Doubt Sit Out” Concussion Safety Policy and education for parents and coaches nationwide.

Learn more at https://www.i9sports.com/madison-youth-sports-leagues