Youth Sports Should Be More Than a Game

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of i9 Sports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about i9 Sports visit https://www.i9sports.com/madison-youth-sports-leagues

As the nation’s largest multi-sport provider, i9 Sports is focused solely on high-quality, community-based youth sports programs, and is a popular league for all ages and skill levels throughout the Madison area. The program focuses on making things fun for kids, providing age-appropriate instruction for all players, and ensuring programs are convenient for busy families. But there is also an important focus on sportsmanship.

“i9Sports focuses on good sportsmanship,” said Rachael DuPont, owner of i9 Sports. “We have a word of the week that transcends the sports courts and fields as well as life.”

It’s built into the program so each and every kid gets the opportunity to learn the meaning of the word of the week. Every week, i9 Sports focuses on a new skill to help players become successful both on and off the field. The weekly sportsmanship award is given to a deserving player on each team for skills such as listening, fair play and teamwork.

“All the kids learn the word for that particular day, what the sportsmanship value word is, things like respect, accountability, leadership, positivity, being humble, all of those words are very important in good sportsmanship as well as in life,” DuPont explained. “The coaches have all of the information ahead of time, they pass out medals at the end of the day as they’re watching the kids that demonstrate the word of the week the best and so it’s easy for all of us.”

i9 Sports recognizes that youth sports should be about more than skills and scores. While teaching kids to play the sport is important, i9 Sports also develops player character by teaching sportsmanship values and celebrating players who demonstrate good sportsmanship. Not only does i9 Sports want to help kids become better athletes, they want to help them become better people too.

Learn more or register at i9Sports.com