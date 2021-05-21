Making a Container Garden That Will Wow all Season

Sponsored - For people looking to try a new type of gardening, building a container garden could be a new project that is easy to tackle and can be used for a variety of plants.

The method is great for beginning gardeners or seasoned gardeners. The plants range from flowers to herbs and veggies. Container gardens can hold just one plant, or a bevy of plants, in massive standing pots or hanging from the deck. The fun part of container gardening is the opportunity for creativity.

The first step is finding out what you want to do with your container garden. Do you want it on a porch or in the house? Do you want it hanging or on the ground or decorating a countertop? When you know where you want your garden to go, you can get the appropriate container.

”You have to consider whether it’s going to be in the sun or in the shade so that the plants you choose will survive in those conditions,” said Jung Seed president Dick Zondag.

Next, get some peat soil, which will help you avoid weeds. Next, capsule fertilizer, which will slowly release each time you water your plant.

Then, you will need your plants. Creativity is the name of the game, but some pairings work better than others. Grasses are a great way to accent flowers but might not pair great with herbs or veggies. Succulents go well together, but don’t need much water, so they go poorly with flowers. Some plants thrive in the shade, while others need lots of sunlight. So when you build your container garden, make sure everything will get along.”

With a hanging basket you usually want a plant in the middle that will stick out like an ornamental grass. Then put a little soil around that plant to hold it in place. Wave petunias are great for a sunny location and you can choose any color you want. Break up the roots a little and then stick it in the pot,” Zondag said. “For shade impatiens are great and come in many colors. Also use a slow release fertilizer.”

Finally, watering. With such a variety of plants in container gardens, each one might need a different watering schedule.”

Far more new gardeners kill their plants by overwatering than under watering,” Zondag said. “So make sure you are checking the soil before watering.”

A good rule of thumb to check the soil, if you stick your finger into the dirt and feel any moisture, the plants are still fine. If the dirt is dry and hard, it is time to water your container. Some will need water once a day, while others will need water twice a week.

