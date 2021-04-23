Pandemic Gardening Boom Grows - Interest Higher Than Ever

Sponsored - After a strange year of staying at home for months on end, more families than ever before turned to gardening as a source of stress relief, as a boredom buster and as a way to grow their own food. The boom has garden companies like Jung’s Seed Company gearing up to keep up with unprecedented demand.

“In times of struggle, people tend to go back to the earth,” Jung’s Seed Company President Dick Zondag said.

Jung’s Seed Company is a family business that has been around since 1907. President Dick Zondag and Vice President Nathan Zondag are a father-son duo that have been digging in the dirt their entire lives.

“When he was down this high helping me push the seeder through the garden it’s just very nice, so we’ve got history of our family growing up,” Dick said about his son Nathan.

With such a long history, the company has seen many changes in the industry. But in 2020, a Minnesota survey found that interest in gardening sky rocketed by 43%.

“When the economy is bad or when something like this happens, our business just mushrooms,” Dick Zondag said.

He said while sales have never been this high, they do see an upward trend in sales whenever the economy is down.

For example, he said in 2008 when the housing market collapsed, they saw a big boom in vegetable sales. ”The difference in what happened this time around is it wasn’t just the vegetable sales that went up, it was everything that went up,” Nathan said. “in one week, we were getting the same amount of sales we got the entire month of March.”

As sales continue to rise, the age of the average customer continues to fall. ”The customers that have started to create this big boom in our business are younger customers,” Nathan said. “People in their 20s and 30s, people who have families, want to know where their food is being grown, want to know what is being used with their food.”

