The Square Foot Garden Could be the Key to Success in Your Backyard Garden

The Square Foot Garden Could be the Key to Success in Your Backyard Garden

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jung Seed Company and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jung Seed Company, visit https://www.jungseed.com

Spring is here, things are beginning to grow and bloom, and your garden can join the mix. For people working with limited space, or who want a variety of plants, or just want to give gardening a try for the first time, the square foot garden is a great choice.

Square foot gardens are raised, compact 4-by-4 foot garden boxes. They fit onto patios or can squeeze into backyards. The box is filled with compost and potting soil, which makes it extremely fertile.

“When people come to me and ask how big should I make a garden I say you should start small not big because if you start big especially if you’re doing it in the ground, it gets to be a real chore,” Jung Seed Company President Dick Zondag said.

The plants are sectioned off into one-foot square boxes, separated by string or guide sticks, and will start to show visible progress a week or even days after planting. Watering is needed 2-3 times each week as the plants germinate quickly in the fertile garden.

Because of the controlled environment, weeds are minimal, growth is quick, and there is plenty of space to try various plants. While vegetables like lettuce, onions, radishes and carrots do well in a square foot garden, it’s not for every plant. Larger plants or plants that vine, like cherry tomatoes, don’t do as well in the box garden.

For the best plants and where to grow them, go to the Jung Seed website for the chart on what to grow and when to grow them.

If you’re still planning your garden, use Jung’s helpful garden planner. Draw out your vegetable beds, add plants and move them around to get the perfect layout. Whether you use traditional row planting, containers, raised beds or Square Foot Gardening the Garden Planner adapts to suit your gardening style.

The Garden Planner adapts to your own area using our database of over 5000 weather stations. Print your own personalized planting chart showing how many of each plant you require and when to sow, plant and harvest them.

The Garden Planner has over 250 vegetables, herbs, fruit and flowers plus videos and written guides covering everything you need to know to plan and produce your most successful garden yet.

Learn more at https://www.jungseed.com/