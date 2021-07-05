The Trick to Growing a Prairie Wildflower Garden

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Jung Garden Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Jung Garden Center, visit https://www.jungseed.com/.

One of the challenges for a gardener with limited space to work with is finding plants that offer blossoms throughout the summer and into the fall, which is why the versatility of a prairie garden is an excellent solution.

Prairie gardens offer a mix of flowers that bloom throughout the summer and well into the fall, handing off the baton to one another month after month.

Once matured, a prairie garden can become very versatile. It can be grown out over acres, divided and repurposed for landscaping, or parceled into container gardens. When a prairie garden is filled out, it can even choke out weeds and rely largely on rainwater instead of a regular watering schedule.

But despite some large prairie gardens looking wild, starting one takes a little work and a lot of patience.

“The number one thing to remember when you start a prairie garden is to have patience with it,” said Aron McReynoles, the owner of New Life Lavender & Cherry Farm, who grows eight acres of prairie garden. “It takes a few years to cultivate the garden before it starts to take off, " McReynoles said. “The most important part of starting any wildflowers is the preparation and the work up front.”

To start a prairie garden start small and in well-tilled earth. Flower seed mixes can be found at a garden center like Jung Garden Center which has many flower seed mixes to get the garden started. Then, the key is watering every two to three days and weeding closely. Over time, as the perennials get bigger the weeds get choked out.

After a year or two of expansion, the perennial flowers can go without consistent watering and weeding and can be moved or modified to fit the garden you want to create.

