You Can Protect Your Plants From Severe Weather With These Steps

A dry Spring is bad enough but it’s also severe weather season, and as the weather changes, so should your gardening tactics.

You can take steps to help your smaller container gardens ahead of a big storm. Whether the garden is hanging or out on your stoop, it should be moved inside. If you can’t get it undercover, ensure there is an opening for drainage so the soil doesn’t flood.

To avoid a washout, Jung Seed President Dick Zondag recommends using an absorbent-rich mulch that holds water and keeps your garden in place. Something like Pine bark or Cypress mulch.

“You want something that’s fluffy, something that won’t wash away when you put it on the soil,” said Zondag. “In a garden situation you can use grass clippings. What is does is it kind of defends the soil against erosion, so when the rain drops or hail hits it doesn’t splash the soil up and cause more erosion.

A fleece garden cover can create a tunnel or tent-like cover to soften the blow of hail and heavy rain to protect your fruit and vegetables. A simple brace helps saplings weather high winds. All these simple measures will help your in-ground gardens maximize the incoming water and arrive on the other side of a storm healthy.

When it comes to helping your plants through the drought, don’t be tempted to water your plants ahead of the rain, despite the dry weather.

“It has been dry, but avoid oversaturating your soil before a storm,” said Zondag. “Even if the storm doesn’t come until late at night or the next morning, hold off on watering, so the water table in your garden isn’t full and causes a washout when the rain does come.”

