New Alternative to Botox Offers Exciting Advantages to Smooth Wrinkles and Look Younger

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lasting Skin Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lasting Skin Solutions, visit https://lastingskinsolutions.com/

Smiling and laughing are good things, but years of repeated facial expressions cause lines and wrinkles to develop and deepen, especially at the corners of the eyes and between the brows. Lasting SkinSolutions has found that the fundamental cause of those wrinkles is repeated facial expressions and muscular contractions over the years. Therefore, the desired results cannot be achieved with other treatments until the fundamental cause is addressed – which is the repeated muscular movements.

While Botox has become a household word, there’s now an alternative you may not have heard of.

“At Lasting Skin Solutions we’re all about making things last so we are one of the first to get a new botox alternative called Daxxify. And they were actually able to formulate it in such a way that the active ingredient in botox --more of that is absorbed by the muscles so that it actually lasts longer,” explained Kim Schuchardt RN, PA, Laser Specialist and owner of Lasting Skin Solutions.

“If your results last anywhere from 3-4 months for botox, it will be almost twice as long for Daxify,” Schuchardt said. “It is FDA approved for treating wrinkles in the forehead area and frown lines.”

It is especially effective for lines around the eyes and forehead, which are caused by repeated muscle contractions over time. Combination treatments utilize lasers, fillers and muscle relaxing medications to address the underlying cause of wrinkles and aging.

