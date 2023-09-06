Want More Than a Spa Day? At Lasting Skin Solutions The Mission is in The Name

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lasting Skin Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lasting Skin Solutions, visit https://lastingskinsolutions.com/.

When it comes to looking and feeling your best, it’s a blessing to have a strong team on your side. At Lasting Skin Solutions, the mission of the company is right in the name. Over the past 20 years of service, their mission has evolved to better serve the emerging needs of their clients to look and feel their best at any age.

“I’ve been in business over 24 years and when I was coming up with the name of my company I though, I want something lasting and I have a medical background, I’m a Physician Assistant, I have a Dermatologist on staff,” said Kim Schuchardt RN, PA, Laser Specialist and owner of Lasting Skin Solutions.

With the onslaught of stressors that one faces on a daily basis, Lasting Skin Solutions felt the need to add internal health and wellness to the focus of services. Schuchardt has the knowledge and expertise that cannot be matched by any other clinic in the area.

“We aren’t a spa, we’re not a salon, we are a medical clinic that provides skin care solutions basically,” Schuchardt explained.

Their experienced and friendly team of professionals continuously challenge themselves to exceed industry standards of care. And they pride themselves in seeing each of their clients as an individual and strive to go above and beyond each client’s expectations.

“Health and wellness we are getting into. We want you to look and feel good on the inside and look good on the outside and feel good about yourself. We would love to do a one on one consultation with you and you can find us at our website https://lastingskinsolutions.com/ we would really love to meet you,” Schuchardt said.