Car Insurance Basics--What You Don’t Pay Attention to Now Can Cost You Later

If you own a car, you need to know some basic insurance information to protect you and your family. There are a number of coverages available, and insurance companies exclude coverage for many different circumstances.

“The state of Wisconsin requires minimum car insurance for anyone who drives a car in the state,” said Mike Stingl, attorney with Lawton Cates. “The minimums are 25/50. Means $25,000 per person $50,000 per accident. That’s not adequate, you have to have other coverage over the top of that.”

Your policy will include provisions for uninsured and underinsured drivers, but the amount can vary and you should pay attention to these details.

“Uninsured, underinsured and an umbrella is the best kind of coverage you can have. Uninsured means if the person has no insurance you’re uninsured covers. If they have inadequate insurance your underinsured covers. And then if that’s not sufficient to cover all of your damages your umbrella can go over the top. Not all umbrella’s go over the top of the uninsured and underinsured,” Stingl said.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage This is insurance to protect you if someone hurts you by the negligent use of an automobile and has no liability insurance. If you are ever injured by an uninsured driver, your insurance company will pay up to the limits of your uninsured motorist policy for things such as medical expenses, lost wages, skilled nursing care, medications, and pain, suffering, and disability. If you have a limit of $50,000 on your uninsured motorist policy, that is the most they will pay no matter how serious your injuries are. It is a good idea to talk to your agent and see how much more the premium is if you increase your uninsured coverage.

Underinsured Motorist Coverage. This is coverage for you if the person who negligently caused the accident has a little insurance, but not enough to pay all the damages. For instance, if the at fault driver has $25,000 in liability coverage, and you have $100,000 in damages, then you can look to your insurance company to pay the difference. There are many landmines and aspects of underinsured motorist coverage that make no sense. For instance, if you have $100,000 in underinsured motorist coverage and the person who injured you by the negligent use of their automobile has a $100,000 liability policy, you cannot collect anything under your policy no matter how badly you are hurt. This is because the liability limit equals the underinsured limit. If you purchased $250,000 worth of underinsured motorist coverage and you were injured by a driver with $100,000 in liability limits, you could collect up to $150,000 in underinsured motorist coverage. This is true even though you paid a premium for the $250,000 in coverage.

Always remember, each policy is different and contains specific terms and conditions. You should read the policy carefully and review any questions with the agent or an attorney.

