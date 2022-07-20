Dog Bites - What You Need to Know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton & Cates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton & Cates, visit https://www.lawtoncates.com/.

A dog bite can happen in the blink of an eye. In fact, there are millions of dog bites per year in the United States ranging from fatal attacks to relatively minor “nips” and everything in between. Dog owners especially should be aware of the Wisconsin dog bite law so they can appreciate their potential liability and others can learn about the law in the unfortunate event that a friend or loved one is injured by a dog.

In Wisconsin, a dog owner is liable for damages caused by his or her dog. Wisconsin’s dog bite law is a strict liability statute meaning that the dog owner is liable simply because he or she owned or kept the dog at the time of the accident. Importantly, this means that a dog owner can be liable for the full amount of injuries caused by his or her dog even if he or she was not negligent in any manner.

“As a dog owner one thing you for sure should check on your homeowner policy is whether or not your dog is excluded. Certain breeds like pit bulls are often excluded from homeowners or renters policies as being dangerous dogs,” said Dixon Gahnz, attorney at Lawton & Cates.

For those people who have been injured by a dog bite it is important to consult with an attorney who has experience handling dog bite cases. A competent attorney will be able to gather all of the necessary documentation to support your claim and determine whether the dog has previously injured another person.

“If you’ve been bitten by a dog in Wisconsin, the owner of that dog is strictly liable for your injuries,” Gahnz said. “That means you can collect damages from their home owners or renters insurance policy if you or your child has been bitten.”

In addition to civil liability, the owner is subject to a fine of up to $1,000 depending on whether the dog previously injured another person. If there is evidence that the dog previously injured another person, the owner faces liability for twice the full amount of damages caused by the dog. When determining the injured person’s damages, the comparative negligence statute applies meaning that any fault on the part of the injured person is taken into account.

Depending on the severity of the injury, the damages in dog bite cases can be significant.

“If you’ve been hurt and you go to the emergency room you should reach out early because there’s an investigation that needs to be done at the front end,” Gahnz said.

Learn more about dog bites and other personal injury cases at LawtonCates.com.