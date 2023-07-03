Know Your Rights If You’re In A Car/Bicycle Accident

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton Cates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton Cates, visit https://www.lawtoncates.com/.

In Wisconsin, Bicycles are sharing the road with cars year round. But during the warmer weather months, the number of bicycles on the streets grows tremendously. It is a good time to consider bicycle safety and how to prevent bicycle injuries.

“There are a lot more accidents these days, traffic accidents are up and bicycle injuries and fatalities unfortunately are way up right now,” said Terry Polich, an attorney at Lawton Cates.

Not surprisingly, when a crash occurs between a vehicle and a bike, it’s the cyclist who is most likely to be injured.

“That’s the sad fact because the forces involved are much greater you’re exposed to this very large heavy vehicle and it’s a lot like a motorcycle accident in that regard,” Polich said.

Bicycle crash cases tend to be more complex, requiring expert testimony from doctors to testify regarding injuries and safety experts to testify about how and why the accident happened.

“If you’re in a bicycle accident you’ve got to make sure you get medical care if you need it. You need to get the other person’s insurance and you probably should call an attorney to find out what your rights are,” Polich said. “If you’re injured you’re in an adversarial position with the insurance company from the other side.”

In cases involving a bicycle, medical testimony about future prognosis, the likelihood of future treatment and the expense of future treatment is often crucial to making sure the victim is adequately compensated.

By law bicycles on the roadway are considered vehicles with the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles. Always look for cyclists when you’re opening your car door.

Drive defensively and be extra attentive for cyclists.

By far the best means of preventing bicycle injuries and fatalities is for motorists to obey the Rules of the Road and exercise care when encountering bicyclists. The most common contributory factors attributed to drivers who cause motor vehicle collisions include:

Failure to maintain a proper look-out

Improper turning

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Alcohol impairment

Speeding

Traveling too fast for conditions

Dooring

Cyclists can take some basic precautions to improve safety:

Wear a helmet and reflective gear

Have lights for night riding

Ride defensively

