Think You Might Have a Wrongful Death Claim? FAQ’s to Help

What is a wrongful death claim?

When you lose someone that you love, due to the negligence of another person, you may have a wrongful death claim that you can bring. Such a claim is brought against the negligent party and their insurance company or a person that has acted intentionally in causing the death of another.

Who can bring a wrongful death action?

A wrongful death claim may be commenced by a personal representative of the estate, or by a surviving spouse, domestic partner, parents or the children of the deceased.

What damages can be recovered in a wrongful death claim?

Damages for loss of society and companionship can be recovered not to exceed $500,000 for a deceased minor or $350,000 for a deceased adult. This is the loss of the right to spend quality time with the person that has died.

In addition, there can be a recovery of pecuniary loss, such as lost income and support. Medical expenses, funeral expenses and a cemetery plot, grave marker and perpetual care of the lot are recoverable. In some cases, there may also be a claim for the pain and suffering that occurred prior to the death.

Need advice?

