What Should You Do Immediately After a Car Accident?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton Cates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton Cates, visit https://www.lawtoncates.com/.

Nobody likes to think about being involved in a car accident, but they happen more often than we’d like. If you ever find yourself in this unfortunate situation, it is essential to know the steps to take immediately after a car accident to ensure your safety and protect your legal rights. Knowing what steps to take after a car accident helps make an already difficult situation more manageable. Here are some tips on what to do when faced with such an event.

“I always tell people, you want to remain calm at the scene but make sure the police are called and if you’re injured get medical care,” said Terry Polich, attorney at Lawton Cates. “You also want to make sure you contact your own insurance company, start processing your property damage claim and if you’re injured you want to start dealing with those issues.”

Take Pictures of the Damage

You should take photos of all vehicles involved in the crash and any damage done. It would help if you also took pictures of the street or location where the accident happened from different angles. This will help build an accurate picture of what happened and could be used as evidence.

Exchange Information With the Other Drivers

Be sure to exchange your full name, address, phone number, and insurance information with the other driver(s) involved in the accident. This is an important step that should not be overlooked as it will help you in filing a claim with your insurance company or any other steps you need to take.

Call the Police

In any accident, regardless of the extent of damage or injury done, it is vital to call the police and file a report. This will help document what happened and can be used as evidence if disputes arise in the future.

Seek Medical Attention If Needed

If you or any passengers were injured in the accident, seek medical attention immediately. Even if your injuries don’t appear serious or aren’t apparent right away, getting yourself checked out by a professional is still important.

Contact Your Insurance Company

You should contact your insurance company and provide them with all the necessary information regarding the accident. They will be able to guide you in steps to take and provide assistance in any claims that need to be filed.

Carefully Document All Relevant Information

Record all expenses, billings, and documents related to the accident. This includes doctor’s bills, police reports, car repair estimates, and more. This documentation will be necessary when filing for compensation or making a claim.

Following these steps after a car accident can help ensure your safety and protect your legal rights. If you find yourself in such an event, stay calm and follow the steps listed above to ensure everything is handled correctly.

”Most of the time attorneys will talk with you for free, especially that initial consultation and they can tell you what the ins and outs are and what you should avoid in dealing with thte other insurance company,” Polich said.

Dealing with insurance companies for injuries is different that property claims.

”It’s an adversarial process and you need to make sure you’re in a position to prove your claim because you have the burden of proof.”

Contact a Personal Injury Attorney

If you are injured in a car accident, contact an attorney immediately to understand your rights to potential compensation. The team at Lawton Cates can help you navigate a personal injury claim to help you move forward.