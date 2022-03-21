When Do You Need a Lawyer After an Accident?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton & Cates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton & Cates, visit https://www.lawtoncates.com/.

If you’ve been in a car accident you may be wondering if you should be getting legal help to deal with the many questions that come up in the days following the accident. How do you know if you should talk to a lawyer?

”If you’ve been hurt in an accident it makes sense to contact an attorney because there are so many complexities involved,” said Dixon R. Gahnz, attorney with Lawton and Cates. “The first thing is to get the medical care that you need. Go see your doctors, follow up and make sure that you’re OK, then after that you should contact an attorney pretty quickly.”

There are several steps you should take before you choose a lawyer. First, find out if they are a certified trial specialist. Second, look them up on CCAP. You can search an attorney’s state bar number and find out how many cases they have filed throughout the state. With a little time, you can also find out how many of these cases went to trial. Third, you should ask for references. Talk to people who have worked with this lawyer before. Finally, see if the lawyer has any disciplinary action against them. These steps will help you find a lawyer who is qualified to take your case and who can be trusted with it.

”If you’ve been injured or if you have questions about who’s going to pay for your medical bills, who’s going to pay for your lost wages, who’s going to pay for your car, how’s all that going to get squared away and how long is it going to take. Those are all things that we can help you work through,” Gahnz said.

You want a lawyer who is a Board Certified Trial Specialist. Lawyers with this distinction have significant experience in the courtroom, and have passed a test designed to demonstrate their competence. You want a lawyer who understands how to deal with outstanding medical bills and insurance companies. You want a lawyer who is not afraid to try your case to a jury. In this day and age, there are many injury attorneys who don’t go to court. They settle almost all of their cases. Insurance companies are sophisticated, and they learn which lawyers just want to settle. As a result, the insurance companies offer these lawyers less money.

