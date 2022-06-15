When To Seek Compensation After A Bicycle Accident

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lawton & Cates and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lawton & Cates, visit https://www.lawtoncates.com/

In Wisconsin, Bicycles are sharing the road with cars year-round. But during the warmer weather months, the number of bicycles on the streets grows tremendously. It is a good time to consider bicycle safety and how to prevent bicycle injuries.

“Madison is a big bicycling community and we have a lot of accidents, particularly dooring incidents where someone is going past a car and the person in the car opens the door and hits the bicyclist,” said Terry Polich an attorney at Lawton & Cates. “There are other types of accidents as well but that one is very common.”

Not surprisingly, when a crash occurs between a vehicle and a bike, it’s the cyclist who is most likely to be injured. Bicycle crash cases tend to be more complex, requiring expert testimony from doctors to testify regarding injuries and safety experts to testify about how and why the accident happened.

“Because the injuries in a bicycle accident are often more severe than your normal accident you should call an attorney right away. They’re more complicated, they involve bigger issues of medical causation and actually liability,” Polich said.

In cases involving a bicycle, medical testimony about future prognosis, the likelihood of future treatment and the expense of future treatment is often crucial to making sure the victim is adequately compensated.

By law bicycles on the roadway are considered vehicles with the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles. Always look for cyclists when you’re opening your car door.

Drive defensively and be extra attentive for cyclists.

By far the best means of preventing bicycle injuries and fatalities is for motorists to obey the Rules of the Road and exercise care when encountering bicyclists. The most common contributory factors attributed to drivers who cause motor vehicle collisions include:

Failure to maintain a proper look-out

Improper turning

Failure to yield the right-of-way

Alcohol impairment

Speeding

Traveling too fast for conditions

Dooring

“If you’re driving, watch out for bicyclists especially in the summer and spring. They can be in your blind spots so you really should drive defensively,” Polich said.

Experts agree that cyclists can take some basic precautions to improve safety:

Wear a helmet and reflective gear

Have lights for night riding

Ride defensively.

