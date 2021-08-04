Up Your Bathtub Experience With a Luxurious Locally Made Bath Bomb

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of L&L Bath Bombs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about L&L Bath Bombs, visit https://www.landlbathbombs.com/.

A relaxing bath might have seemed like a luxury 10 years ago. But times have changed and today, the popularity of a bath as therapy and a form of self care is exploding. Along with that popularity, is the growing demand for luxury bath accessories. That’s exactly why Alyssa Jelle created L & L Bath Bombs.

“I hand make these by myself, I started about 4-5 years ago. I started because it was actually suggested by someone that I start making them and I wasn’t like ‘I”m just gonna make these,’” Jelle said.

But the idea did make her think and it got her to start doing research and experimenting. Most of the recipes she found online didn’t work at all. With perseverance she perfected the recipe and viola her business was born. Now more than ever she knows that bath time is a time to unplug from a super charged life and take time for yourself.

“Taking baths is obviously good for you and so I just wanted to create a bath bomb that you can just take the time to relax,” Jelle said.

“There are a lot of good bath bombs out there. But just like any other product you as a customer get to choose what you like best. If you like; locally made, handmade, fresh and natural ingredients, long lasting, popular scents, scents that make your whole bathroom smell good, good quality without paying a high price, and environmentally friendly packing then L&L Bath Bombs might be a good fit for you.”

L&L Bath Bombs are currently being sold in Metcalf’s grocery stores, two local groceries in Bellville and Oregon, or https://www.landlbathbombs.com/.