Your Self Care Routine Needs This! Reduce Stress And Anxiety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of L&L Bath Bombs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about L&L Bath Bombs, visit https://www.landlbathbombs.com/

Taking care of yourself is important, especially in times of elevated stress like the pandemic. A good self care routine can lower stress and anxiety and even help depression. Plus it can just make you feel better and have a happier outlook. Self care can include many things like time alone, exercise, meditation, or a luxurious soak in the tub.

That tub experience is exactly what prompted Alyssa Jelle to create L & L Bath Bombs.

”I hand make these by myself, I started about 4-5 years ago. I started because it was actually suggested by someone that I start making them and I wasn’t like ‘I’m just gonna make these,’” Jelle said.

But the idea did make her think and it got her to start doing research and experimenting. Most of the recipes she found online didn’t work at all. With perseverance she perfected the recipe and viola her business was born. Now more than ever she knows that bath time is a time to unplug from a super charged life and take time for yourself.

”Taking a bath in general is good for your body. Using bath bombs just has other added benefits such as they smell really nice, they make your skin really soft, and then even when your bath is done you can still smell the scent from the bathtub,” Jelle said.

”There are a lot of good bath bombs out there. But just like any other product you as a customer get to choose what you like best. If you like; locally made, handmade, fresh and natural ingredients, long lasting, popular scents, scents that make your whole bathroom smell good, good quality without paying a high price, and environmentally friendly packing then L&L Bath Bombs might be a good fit for you.”

Ordering bath bombs and having them on hand is a great reminder to take some time out to address your own health and well being. Find L&L Bath bombs at https://www.landlbathbombs.com/ or Metcalf’s grocery stores, and two local groceries in Bellville and Oregon.