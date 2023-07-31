Grown Up Time At Madison Children’s Museum--August 11 Mega Geek Mashup

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/.

Adult Swim at Madison Children’s Museum honors the public pool tradition of kicking the kids out so adults can have the space to themselves (without the water or need for a swimsuit). This 21-and-up event series offers adults the opportunity to play like a grown-up for the evening—crawling, sliding, crafting, and dancing their way through the museum.

“We love having adults here and they love coming in when there are no children here,” said Deborah Gilpin, President and CEO of Madison Children’s Museum. “So we created Adult Swim! There’s no pool here. But it’s a time when 21 and older people are allowed and we have music and bars and activities and a theme that are just usually kind of weird!”

Count on plenty of arts & crafts, music, and a specially-themed drink or two. Adult Swim parties occur several times a year, each with its own unique, photo-worthy theme. From Steampunk to Prohibition, Science Soirees to Prom, the topics and fun are endless.

“One example of a theme night is Mega Geek Mashup. So it’s whatever you nerd out about. There’s trivia, different activities, scavenger hunts, competing against each other as teams like Star Wars vs. Star Trek,” Gilpin said. “We do this many times throughout the year so check out the schedule on https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/.

MegaGeek Mashup is Friday August 11 5:30-9 pm. If you’re a gamer, bookworm, Trekker or Trekki, band nerd, mathlete, LARPer, Whovian, comics fan, cosplayer, maker, coder, theater kid, straight-A-student, Force-user, can still calculate THACO from memory, collector, or anyone who has ever attended anything with “con” in the title. This is your night!

MegaGeek Mashup activities:

Lego Lounge

Team Trivia

Adult Spelling Bee

Star Trek vs. Star Wars Scavenger Hunt

Cosplay Costume Showdown

Geek’s Paradise Crafting Corner: button-making, perler bead cartoon characters, and more!

Food & Drink

Bars on floor 2 and Wonderground

Little John’s Lunchbox cafe, floor 1

additional details coming soon

Tickets:

$20 in advance

$25 day of the event

Bring the whole gang! A 10% discount will automatically be applied to orders of 10 or more tickets.