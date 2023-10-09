Never Too Young -- Madison Children’s Museum Programming Starts With Infants

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/.

Every inch of the Madison Children’s Museum has been thoughtfully curated to encourage play and brain development. The entire space is sensory-rich and fosters a child’s natural curiosity and wonder--even providing opportunities for infants and toddlers to observe, explore, and problem-solve. This special place is called the Wildernest and it’s especially created with babies and their parents in mind.

“This space is designed for birth through age five and it has all the textures and details that babies need to wire up their brains, and it makes older kids remain curious about things they notice. It even makes the adults curious about things,” said Deborah Gilpin, President and CEO of Madison Children’s Museum.

Babies and toddlers need diverse, stimulating environments to help them build the complex neural frameworks that will support later learning and development. Each visit to the museum is a new experience with new discoveries as your child grows week to week. Additionally, the early months of a child’s life can be an intense and isolating time for new parents and caregivers. The museum provides a welcoming destination, opportunities to meet and see other parents and caregivers, and access to staff with expert experience in childcare and child development.

“We have a first time parent program for birth through 18 months, it’s free for the child and the adults and it’s an amazing way for people to connect across neighborhoods and really working against the isolation that can happen when you’re a first time parent,” Gilpin said. “It can be a challenging time, that is full of joy, but you can share all of that with other families when you come to the Children’s Museum. It’s always about the child first here which is what makes it so beautiful.”

The Madison Children’s Museum knows that parents want the best for their children — the museum wants to give it to you free. Madison Children’s Museum provides the kind of open-ended play and exploration that is essential to develop young bodies and minds. So that every child and parent in our community has access to these resources, first-time parents and caregivers receive a free membership until your child is 18 months old.

Sign up for a membership or learn more about the museum at https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/