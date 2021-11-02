Children’s Museum Rooftop Open Year Round--Don’t Miss The Experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

The rooftop of the Madison Children’s Museum is a popular destination when the weather is warm. But don’t miss out just because you need a coat. There is a lot going on that you are not even be aware is happening when you’re visiting. One of the key learning experiences involves learning empathy.

”As you know we have animals on the rooftop and it’s a year round space so you can encounter uncomfortable things or fuzzy warm things that you’re totally comfortable with,” said President and CEO Deborah Gilpin.

Every season there are things to explore on the rooftop. See how the seasons affect the pond and green space. Meet the famous rooftop chickens and free-flying homing pigeons. Scale the Acorn Climber. Get a bird’s eye view of the city from the Crow’s Nest. Look into Wisconsin’s past at the Capital point. But also, interact with the animals.

”Empathy really comes out when kids are around animals. And In this world we need to emphasize every opportunity for why we should care about each other and why we need each other in the world. SO when children work with animals when they hold them and have to learn ow to do that properly, and they have to deal with surprising things an animal might do that’s a chance to build that comfort with understanding someone else,” Gilpin said.

Visit the clubhouse to see what’s growing in the greenhouse or dig for fossils in the fossil dig. Take time to check out Wisconsin reptiles and fish or attend one of many drop-in programs (see the calendar for the full schedule).

”It allows you to get out there, and face your fears a little bit but also learn how you manage yourself in those conditions,” Gilpin said.

Learn more and purchase tickets at madisonchildrensmuseum.org/visit/admission.