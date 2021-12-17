DareDevil or Scaredy Cat? What Your Child Learns From Taking Risks

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/.

After so much time at home the last two years some children may find it intimidating or even over stimulating to be among other children again. That’s one of the benefits of visiting public spaces like the Madison Children’s Museum where important learning takes place in a safe and controlled environment.

“We’re seeing this wide range of behaviors from a lot of anxiety versus a lot of, ‘Let’s Go!’ so you put those kids together and they try things in different ways and with each other,” said Deborah Gilpin, President and CEO of the Madison Children’s Museum.

And it’s not just the children learning life lessons here. Parents too are making choices on what to let children do, and letting their kids lead the way on choices to take risks or not. The huge signature Gerbil wheel suspended high above the floor is one spot where this is evident every day.

“Parents are often saying, ‘Get in there and try this, it’s cool!’ But the kids are looking through holes down to the floor and they’re saying, ‘I don’t want to step in that!’ And actually they’re showing good judgement,” Gilpin said. “So it’s really about a parent helping their child find their own way in those situations, standing back and letting the children lead.”

That means it’s okay if the child chooses not to participate or try something that seems scary. The children’s museum offers all sorts of innovative challenges to make kids feel like they’re taking some risks, from the physical effort of climbing to new heights or just interacting with other kids they don’t know.

It may seem scary for parents, but kids need to experience risks in order to grow both physically and emotionally. Risk helps kids gain confidence, think on their own, and learn from mistakes. The entire makeup of the museum is based on research into how kids learn through play and how they will grow through taking chances.

“It really is important and it’s one of the key values for us here because all children need to experience risk when the stakes are low,” Gilpin said. “Then, as things get more difficult in life they know that they have tools to deal with anything that might come along.”

“Here, kids make the choices. Our goal here is to help parents get out of the way and let the children go in there and figure out which things they want to attempt and then give it a shot and learn what to do when it doesn’t go quite the way they expected,” Gilpin explained.

Whether you’re a helicopter parent or snowplow parent there is plenty for you to learn at the children’s museum. The reality is, this is where you can practice letting go and letting your child fail.

“It’s true, they need to let their children fail when the stakes are low so that the consequences are manageable by the child and by the family. And parents really tend to make things safer for kids and this is a place we see them back off and let some of that unknown happen.”

