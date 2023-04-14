Madison Children’s Museum Leads Nation in Green Initiatives and Sustainability Practices

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit MadisonChildrensMuseum.org

For 25 years the Maison Children’s Museum has been a leader in the museum industry in sustainability and that continues today.

“It’s still important today and even more so. We know that kids are nervous about the future of our world and what they can do about it and our role is to help them finding themselves with the resiliency and skills they need to face that and to make choices that will make a healthier earth for us,” said Deb Gilpin President and CEO of Madison Children’s Museum.

With a focus on children and the future, Madison Children’s Museum strives to be a balanced, sustainable organization, from electronic communications and break room composting that goes directly to the rooftop garden, to recycled building materials and “upcycled” art projects in the Art Studio.

“We design sustainability into our exhibits and into our programs and even into everyday things. So when you visit you’ll see these bottle caps that every child in the Madison School system made before we opened the building and now they come and see that they did one small thing and they never imagined what it would become. And this is what sustainability practices are and it’s what voting is,” Gilpin said.

In 2014, Madison Children’s Museum was awarded LEED Gold certification for an existing building. LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is a green building certification program that recognizes best-in-class building strategies and practices.

As the only museum in Wisconsin to earn this honor, this award recognizes our leadership in promoting sustainable design and practices–especially in the field of children’s museums.

Even the new pay what you can cafe has a sustainable, community-focused twist. Meals are made using fresh ingredients donated by grocery stores and farms. These high-quality ingredients—often as good or better than what is used at restaurants—would have otherwise gone to waste because they were not attractive enough to be sold in markets. Almost everything from a meal is collected for composting—food, some of the packaging, and utensils included. Much of the rest is collected for recycling. Everything about the operation is a model of sustainability. Pay what you can is exactly what it sounds like. There are no prices—not even suggested prices—on any of the food. When you check out, just pay what you can afford. It’s ok to pay nothing, a little, or a lot.

