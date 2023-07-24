Madison Children’s Museum More Than Just Fun--Why Building Courage Matters So Much

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/

We all want to raise resilient children who are able to bounce back from stressful situations in a healthy way. Did you know the Madison Children’s Museum is helping teach kids to do that? The Wonderground is a perfect example of a space at the museum where children are learning a lot more than they realize when they climb on the unique structures like the Thicket. With a double-decker “birdhouse” and a twelve-foot tall spiral slide as well as ladders, climbing tubes, and bridges connecting all parts of the climbing structure, providing innumerable paths to travel, exponentially magnifying the play potential of the whole sculpture.

“We see families doing things together that they’ve never had the experience of before,” said Deborah Gilpin, President and CEO Madison Children’s museum. “When people play there are all these levels of the things they’re trying, the challenges they face and the choices they make and how they engage with each other when they do that. We stage that, but for children and families, it’s about finding satisfaction and they have these achievements together.”

Building courage helps kids rise to the occasion when they face challenges, and in the process it raises their self-esteem. When children conquer their fear or uncertainty in a new situation they feel good about themselves and see that they have the personal power to make courageous choices. But, the same thing goes for adults.

“We have adult nights, we have weddings here, it’s just really a grand time for kids and adults. And as adults we tend not to think about trying new things sometimes and these are surprises,” Gilpin said.

Madison Children’s Museum up-cycled a defunct former parking lot area into an awe-inspiring, four-seasons, outdoor play space to create the Wonderground. If you and your kids haven’t checked it out--here’s what you’ve been missing.

The Thicket climbing sculpture – A 23-foot-tall climbing sculpture takes center stage, weaving together natural structural wood elements into a playful new adventure. The climber will test kids’ agility, strength, risk assessment, and climbing prowess while increasing their connection to each other as helpers and friends. Below the Thicket is an Understory area for additional imaginative play.

Cocoon Climber– Even kids too small to clamber up the thicket get their own natural climbing and exploration zone. Little kids can build their balance and proprioception along a series of climbable natural tree structures and other obstacles designed to stimulate their senses and practice coordination.

The Orchard, Cabin Yard & Gardens – The museum’s historic 1830s cabin returns, now relocated onto a small knoll overlooking the rest of the exhibit space planted with native vegetables, fruits, and grasses. The cabin area includes artifacts for historical exploration, educational programs with food and urban gardening, and a quieter resting area. 2021-22 Log Cabin exhibit improvements and activities are supported by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities.

The Down Under – Protected from the elements by the museum’s school-group entrance above, the Down Under is a place for rest, respite, and special programs. Beautiful mosaic columns give the space a magical, imaginative feel. Small mini-exhibits from MCM’s past are planned to rotate throughout the space.

The Wonderground and all its opportunity to build courage is included in the price of admission to the Madison Children’s Museum. Learn more and buy tickets online at https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/