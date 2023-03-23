At Madison Children’s Museum There is Even Learning At Lunch

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison Children’s Museum and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison Children’s Museum, visit https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/

Madison Children’s Museum offers an in-house cafe with a sustainable, community-focused twist.

“We opened a pay what you can cafe which is the first one in the country that we know of in a museum, and it means that everyone who visits has access to food that they can afford at whatever level they can afford,” said Deb Gilpin President and CEO of Madison Children’s Museum. “It means children have food in their bellies so they can learn at their best.”

Pay what you can is exactly what it sounds like. There are no prices—not even suggested prices—on any of the food. When you check out, please pay what you can afford. It’s ok to pay nothing, a little, or a lot. The pay stations accept credit cards, debit cards, and Apple Pay. There is also a box for cash payments.

SInce it’s a fairly new concept, parents and children alike are learning while they get a bite to eat.

“We’re seeing parents explaining to their children how not everybody has what we have or they can make a choice to see what they have that day and pay more the next time if that’s what they need to do. All kinds of opportunities to learn,” Gilpin said.

Meals are made using fresh ingredients donated by grocery stores and farms. These high-quality ingredients—often as good or better than what is used at restaurants—would have otherwise gone to waste because they were not attractive enough to be sold in markets.

“The food is made by Little John’s Kitchens and it’s all rescued food that will not end up in a landfill and we compost it on our end as well so families are learning how to compost as well,” Gilpin said.

The food is high quality and delicious—because everyone in our community (including kids) deserves chef-made food. Little John’s is developing a program to train veterans and find them long-term employment in the culinary industry, so some of the food is made by veterans.

Allergens, such as soy or gluten, are listed on the package label.

Almost everything from a meal is collected for composting—food, some of the packaging, and utensils included. Much of the rest is collected for recycling. Everything about the operation is a model of sustainability. For visitors, kids especially, it’s also an education in compassion and community.

Learn more about the pay-what-you-can cafe at https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/