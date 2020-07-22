Signs That High Anxiety May Be Causing You To Clench Your Teeth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Madison No Fear Dentistry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Madison No Fear Dentistry, visit https://www.madisonnofeardentistry.com/.

Have you had more headaches lately? Maybe you’re experiencing facial pain, earache, stiffness in your jaw or facial muscles? It might seem like a dental problem, but before you jump to conclusions consider this.

“So many times they think that they have a dental problem--decay, or they need a root canal, and we go through and do our diagnostic protocol and discover that most of their pain is coming maybe from the masseter muscle or the temporalis muscle because they’re clenching their teeth,” explained Dr. Dave Ducommun of Madison No Fear Dentistry. “And that clenching is literally referring pain to other parts of their body and it becomes severe to the point where you’re pretty sure, gosh, I need a root canal. I gotta go see the dentist.”

If you think teeth clenching just can’t happen to you, consider how much anxiety you have in your life and think again.

“I find probably 90 percent of people do some clenching of their teeth and it gets worse in these times when we’re anxious and isolated. Almost every time I diagnose that it’s a clenching problem versus a dental problem it requires an admission that, ‘Gee, maybe I do clench my teeth.’”

If you are experiencing any symptoms, there are a few steps to take before you rush to the dentist.

“It’s fun, because we can reinforce that hey, dental work isn’t going to fix this. But you know, if you massage your muscles, you stretch out, you put some cold on it, and have the self awareness to know that you’re doing it, that helps.”

In some extreme cases, when those steps don’t work, there are more options for relief.

“We can also use botox in certain situations too, or night guards, night splints, that kind of thing. So there’s many solutions for it.”

“Botox works very well in severe cases where they simply can’t get on top of it with self awareness, massage, stretching, cold all of that stuff. If they can’t get on top of it we can literally atrophy the muscle over a year, or year and a half and they go from having very large masseters to literally changing the couture of their face because the muscle tends to atrophy a little bit.”

“Night Guards are a game changer, because normally you have people they’re stressing incline on incline of their cusps and now you’ve got a nightguard in there where they kind of have to hit evenly. They can’t really put a lot of lateral pressure on the teeth. It lengthens the muscles too because it’s 3-4 millimeters thick so they have a lot better chance of avoiding that real, real sore muscle and joint.”

Best advice, don’t add anxiety to your life worrying that you need a root canal.

“Don’t automatically assume it’s a dental problem. Sort of reevaluate what you’re going through, and it may be something as simple as clenching. We see it all the time. It’s very much controllable in most cases.”