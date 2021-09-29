Outlets At The Dells Deals Going Pink

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/

Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among American women, according to the CDC. October is the month set aside to raise awareness about early detection and also pay tribute to those people we know who have had breast cancer. Outlets at the Dells in Baraboo is planning a month-long tribute that also raises funds for local breast cancer treatment.

“The concept is called Pink Saves and it is the promotion that we do for the entire month of October to raise money for patients in treatment and detection equipment for our local hospital SSM Health in Baraboo,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager at Outlets at the Dells.

“We’re really excited about this--it’s going to be an art installation that lights up! We’re working with a company out of Madison called Cedar and Spice

They are creating these huge, larger than life lit up angels wings and you’ll be able to step into the piece to get your photo taken with the angels wings but even more important you’ll be able to come to our customer service office and and when you buy your coupons to help raise money you can get a ribbon that you’ll be able to tie to the bottom of the angels wings.”

“The coupons you can find in our customer service office but all the details are on our social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, so follow us if you haven’t already and all the information is also on our website.”