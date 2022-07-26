Back to School Bargains More Important Than Ever

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

For plenty of parents a back to school shopping day can be a great way to spend time with the kids and for many families it’s an annual rite of passage to hunt for new shoes, clothes and a backpack. This year with inflation top of mind, saving a little money at the same time is even more important than ever. That’s where Outlets at the Dells steps up to help families afford more things on their back to school list.

“As parents we think about it earlier and earlier to catch the best sales and get the most savings on the things we need for back to school, start early, don’t panic, we’ve got you all covered here at the Outlets,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells.

The back to school promotion runs through August 31.

“During our back to school promotion you can save 25% off a single item at over half of our stores,” Zuelke said. “All those coupons are on our website along with all the back to school sidewalk sales we have. Plus we’re doing a promotion where if you donate an item for a child in need from one of our bus displays and bring it to customer service, we’ll give you a sweet treat!”

Donations benefit the Boys and Girls Club of West Central WIsconsin. to help those kids who need just a little bit of extra help with their school shopping.

With the everyday low prices at Outlets at the Dells, you can still get the things the kids want, just be a little savvier this year and shop the Outlets for all your back to school needs.” Find out all the details at outletsatthedells.com and follow on instagram and facebook for even more savings updates.