Back to School Shopping With Changing School Schedules--Still Room for Fun

Your children may not be headed back to a traditional classroom, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want some traditional back to school routines. And you can still instill fun and let them find ways to show their personality no matter where or how they’re learning.

“I think no matter what form or fashion your school looks like this year, there is also the intrinsic need to buy the clothes that your kids have out worn or outgrown,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “We have zero shoes in my house that either fit or have fully functioning soles, so regardless, I’m going back to school shopping.” For many families, Outlets at the Dells is traditionally a back to school shopping destination because of the prices and selection for everyone in the family. But in a year where so many are facing economic challenges it’s even more important to find the right prices. “In good economic times we love a bargain just for the sake of a bargain. But in challenging times like these, we need a bargain, you know, it’s super important to stretch that dollar as far as we possibly can. So to that end, it is back to school season and we have 25% off coupons here at the Outlets and they’re all digital-- so totally touch free shopping you just pull them up on our website and show them to the participating stores,” Zuelke explained.

Having one normal back to school tradition can also lift spirits when so many parts of life are far from normal right now. “All of our summer camps were taken, we haven’t done any massive trips. You know, it’s (school shopping) a big rite of passage every year. I take each one of my boys and we go shopping. And so, I would hate to have them miss that one tradition. It’s the one part of school that’s super fun!”

If you are planning some fall shopping, what’s on trend? “Color in all forms or fashion! I think that we really are just looking for those bright happy moments where we can get to them and that’s where it’s at,” Zuelke explained. “Obviously for the teenagers it’s back to school in the traditional American style sense. Denim is really, really huge and again. Plus, you might not need them right now, but eventually we will all go back to school sometime and we will all need layers.”

The other staple we all need right now is a mask. “If you don’t have a mask don’t worry, there are a lot of places here where you can purchase one and some are hilarious. Vera Bradley has probably 30 different patterns. Even my boys each got one that has crazy pineapples on them. Fun stuff like that. Columbia has them, New Balance has them. Old Navy, Banana Republic, there are really lots and lots of options. But make sure that they’re super comfortable because they’re going to be wearing them a lot so I think comfort this year is key.”

And don’t forget the teachers! Outlets is hosting Teacher Appreciation Day August 11 with prizes and special educator offers throughout the Outlets.