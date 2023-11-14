Black Friday Specials Plus Giveaways Every Half Hour at Outlets At The Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of [sponsor] and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about [sponsor], visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com.

The annual post Thanksgiving bargain shopping tradition returns this year bigger and better than ever at Outlets at the Dells. Black Friday deals will begin bright and early the day after Thanksgiving when stores open at 6 AM.

”It is my favorite time of the year because it is a little crazy and I like a little crazy here in the Wisconsin Dells!,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “We open at 6 am, and if you’re at our customer service doors and you’re one of the first 150, you’ll get a free gift card to start off your shopping!”

The mall is decorated beautifully for the holidays, heaters will be keeping the walkways a little warmer and there will even be special entertainment to make the day even more festive. Plus, Outlets at the Dells will have giveaways every half hour!

”We have a live DJ all day long, and we’re giving away $250 shopping sprees every 30 minutes!” Zuelke said.

The wide variety of stores makes Outlets at the Dells the perfect destination to spend a day with friends or family knocking off your to-do list and enjoying the festive atmosphere along with great everyday prices and Black Friday deals.

”It’s the best time to sort of tackle your entire shopping list. And now that we have stores like Five Below, you can get stocking stuffers. We have Ulta, you can get all the other things for the ladies in your family. So, it’s just a great time to come and get the whole list tackled!” Zuelke said.

Look for event details and sales at https://www.outletsatthedells.com