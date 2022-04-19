Don’t Let Mother’s Day Sneak Up On You--Find the Perfect Gift at Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit outletsatthedells.com.

Mother’s Day is Early this year. The second Sunday in May is May 8th and that means getting your ideas together early.

”Your mom will appreciate it if you shop at Outlets at the Dells because she doesn’t want you to spend a lot of money on her,” said Michelle Zuekle, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “But if you do bring in $300 in receipts into customer service we’ll give you a coach wristlet! It’s just a little extra something to make mom feel really special.”

”The Dells is also a great place to shop and spend the day with Mom, so shop and come on up, grab a cup of coffee and walk around. It’s finally nice outside so you can enjoy a little down time with mom,” Zuelke said.

Warmer weather has shoppers looking toward spring fashion! What’s hot this spring? At Outlets at the Dells look for lighthearted prints, textures like gingham, and crochet makes a comeback. Some call it Y2K fashion revival. The spring wishlist will also include lots of fringe and super size tote bags.

”For ideas follow us on social media and our website outletsatthedells.com and we have a great digital lookbook there with gift ideas,” Zuelke said.