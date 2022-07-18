Fight Rising Prices by Shopping at Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/

We’re all dealing with rising costs for everything from gas to clothes. Knowing where to turn for savings is crucial.

“As a mom I feel it as I put gas in my car, and as my children come to me with really real needs-- inflation doesn’t care that your child’s feet have grown two sizes in like a month--it’s crazy,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager Outlets at the Dells.

“There’s a phrase, when economic times are great people love a bargain, people just love to say I got this for this amount of money. But when times are the way they are right now, people NEED a bargain. So, Outlets at the Dells is a really great option, just skip all the high priced stores and come to the Outlets to do all your shopping.”

Outlets at The Dells’s Elite Savings Card provides additional discounts to more than half of the center’s designer brand stores

“We have coupons online all the time, but the important thing to remember is it’s 30-70% off every day even before you visit our website,” Zuelke said.