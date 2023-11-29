Find The Best Prices and Best Holiday Cheer at Outlets At The Dells

Find The Best Prices and Best Holiday Cheer at Outlets At The Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com.

Whether you love checking off the shopping items on your list, or not so much, Outlets at the Dells has you covered. Get it done quick or make it a leisurely day while shopping at the best prices and lots of variety for everyone on your list.

”The deals are fantastic and this year we’re trying to give you a deal for yourself as well as a deal for the local kids,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells.

”If you’re doing your shopping, you’re tackling your list you’re getting your stocking stuffers at 5 Below, and you’re going to Ulta for a little something for yourself, bring in your same day receipts of $350 to our Customer Service Office and we’re going to give you this cute little travel mug from Vera Bradley all for yourself.”

You can also find Giving Trees throughout the mall to help area children have a brighter holiday.

”All of the giving tree gifts are for children with the local Boys and Girls Club through our area. So, you take an item off the tree, bring the item and tag back to customer service and we’ll make sure it’s donated in your honor,” Zuelke said.

”And don’t forget Santa! He’s here Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 pm for Santa Selfies. All the proceeds from that go to charity as well,” Zuelke said.