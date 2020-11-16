Hunting Season Means Bargain Hunting At Outlets At The Dells

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

The Pandemic changed much of normal life this year, but hunting season continues and that means the annual tradition of fashion hunting specials goes on as well at Outlets At The Dells.

“Traditionally fashion hunters weekend is the opening weekend of gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “It’s always a really fun time to do something while everybody else is out in the woods.”

While it’s a tradition to host a fashion hunters weekend at the mall, this year offers many changes beyond those brought on by COVID 19.

“This year we are hunting for golden hangers! We’re going to place all kinds of golden hangers throughout the stores over that weekend which is November 20th through the 22nd. And when you find a golden hanger you run down to customer service cause it’s worth a gift card! We’re going to give away between $10 and $100 gift cards all weekend long,” Zuekle said. “It will be super fun. It’s the first time we’ve ever done that kind of giveaway and I’m just excited to see how people really jump in and go hunting for hangers.”

There will be a few notable changes during the holiday shopping season this year. Most notably, the festival kicking off the season won’t happen this year.

“Well, we don’t get to have a tree lighting concert this year because it’s not easy to socially distance. We want to make sure everybody stays safe. So instead of doing one tree lighting concert we’re going to do four different dates to see live reindeer and Santa,” Zuelke said. “And if you donate a bear to SSM St Clair to their bear drive then you can get your picture taken with the reindeer for $5 and all those bears get donated to the hospital to be given to children in the emergency room or surgical ward and things like that as a little token of comfort for them.”

The Outlets at the Dells continues to offer wide appeal for in person shopping during the pandemic because of the open air outdoor setting and natural ability to social distance safely.

“We are minding capacities but we’ve always sort of minded capacities. These stores take it very seriously. The corporate offices take it very seriously. We still have hand sanitizers everywhere. When you’re in a space you have to wear a mask, they are mandated throughout the property. If you socially distance outside then they are recommended but they aren’t mandated per the mask mandate from the governor but we take it very seriously here.”

Stores also have capacity guidelines so in some stores you may have to wait in a line to enter.

“So you’ll see some capacity lines outside but they move very very quickly,” Zuekle said. “We will have warming spaces throughout the center where you can stop in quick and get a cup of cider and socially distance in warmth. We also have some geodesic domes that are coming in to help some of those stores that have large lines that are also in sort of a windy spot. We want to keep people safe and out of the wind and here to buy things they can take home and not have to worry about if it’s going to make it on time or not.”

Make plans for this weekend for an out of the woods hunting experience.

“Fashion Hunters is the 20th through 22nd and the reindeer will be here on the 21st.”

They will also be at the mall 3 other weekends and you can learn more by heading to the website Outletsatthedells.com.