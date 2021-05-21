Memorial Day Brings Sidewalk Sales and Tie Die Event to Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - Memorial day weekend kicks off summer with a huge sidewalk sale and tie dye event at outlets at the dells.”

Memorial day weekend is all about tie dye,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “The stores are just loaded. It is the fashion trend for this season so we’re making the weekend very tie dye themed. We’ve got great deals on tie dye looks for you to buy and wear but we also in our office are giving away tie dye kits so if you bring us in $150 in receipts you can tie dye to your little heart’s content all weekend long with our kit. And we’ll also have tie dye artists on sight doing demonstrations all weekend.”

”You can run to Maurices, Old Navy or Gap and just get yourself a basic white t-shirt and you can tie dye it with the kids on your own. Or you can make your own design or you might learn something new from one of our artists and be like, ‘oh I love that pattern, how do I do that.’ It’s just going to be a really fun weekend. ”Plus there will be plenty of sales to explore all weekend long.”

This is our first really huge sidewalk sale event of the season so everyone will have their best and their brightest out on display. so you’ll want to get here fast because this trend will not be in stores for long because it’s just going to sell out.“

”You should look at our website outletsatthedells.com for event details. We’ll also have everything on our social media pages so like and share with all of your friends Outlets at the Dells.”