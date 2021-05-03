Mother’s Day Inspiration at Your Fingertips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

Got any ideas for Mother’s Day? Outlets at the Dells is offering an online catalogue to flip through that may help spark some ideas.

“This is our first delve into a digital curated flip book for Mothers Day,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “You have plenty of time to flip through and see what our pics are and we’re also partnering with some social media influencers in the Madison area, so you can see what they think. so it’s not just me saying I think these things are really cute there are people saying these things are really cute!”

“We also have some events that are coming up as well located inside it there is a special offer at Maurices where if you buy a gift card for your mom they’re going to give you a gift card,” Zuelke said. “At Vera Bradley if you bring in an item to donate to the Baraboo Hope House, which is the house that helps battered women get back on their feet and restart their lives, if you bring an item to donate to the Hope House they’re giving you and extra 10% off your purchase that day.”

“And we’re doing an Instagram contest until May 9 so if you come in and take a selfie with your mom in the Drink Wisconsinably store that just opened right beside Coach, they have a cute little photo op area, you take a photo with your mom post it on Instagram and tag Outlets at the Dells we’re going to randomly give away gift cards all the days in May leading up to Mothers Day.” “So there are a lot of things to look at inside that look book and it just gives you some fun ideas that maybe you hadn’t thought of but when you open up the book you think that’s such a fun idea!”

“Everything -- sales promotions, this flip book, everything we’re doing for May you can find it all at OutletsatthDells.com.”