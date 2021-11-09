25% Off all November Plus Tree Lighting at Outlets at the Dells

We all want a good deal, especially with holiday shopping just around the corner. Outlets at the Dells has the answer for you all month long. “This is for those of us who really don’t want to be in the crowds for Black Friday,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “We figured that all out for you and this is our big final coupon push before all the holiday sales take over and it’s called our Holiday 25% off sale.” It’s easy to get the coupons and shop at the many already discounted stores at Outlets at the Dells.

“We actively get 25% off deals from all of our stores on either a single item or on your total purchase. And we have all of those listed on our website, so you’re able to just easily click a QR code or follow a link and you’ll just be able to show the coupon on your phone. It’s really really easy,” Zuelke said.

If you need added incentive, this weekend is the annual tree lighting celebration with a 30 foot tall tree in the center of the mall, live music and a pet parade!

Here is the Event Schedule Saturday November 13:

2pm - 5pm Visit and take photos with live reindeer

2:30pm Holiday Pet Parade

3pm - 5pm Live Music

5pm Lighting of the Tree

“For a lot of people, they want to be done shopping very early so our coupon sale gives you the chance to catch up,” Zuelke said.

