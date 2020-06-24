Open Air Shopping Returns With Minor Changes at Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

Outlets at the Dells is once again open and is the summer destination for great shopping deals in an open air mall offering plenty of space for social distancing while still enjoying great shopping fun and savings. “So far we’re holding our own just fine,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “So far everyone’s been good and happy to be out. And we’re happy to see other people’s faces again!” Outlets has implemented a few changes in response to Covid19. Some you wouldn’t even know about.

“For our staff, we do a temperature check and have a health history on all of our employees every single day just to make sure we are keeping our office space and property as safe as possible from within our four walls,” Zuelke explained. “We are also going as paperless as we can, so Elite Savings Cards and maps are now on our website so you can log onto our free center wifi and you can start to save right away.”

Elite Members receive exclusive discounts, special rewards, and earn 10 points for every dollar spent. Plus, Elite Reward members receive special perks throughout the year and VIP access to special events!

Plus, there are a few other changes in place specifically to help keep shoppers safer. “We have one way traffic signage and social distancing signage everywhere. We are sanitizing our restrooms, top to bottom complete sanitation, three times a day and every single storefront door is also being sanitized with our disinfectant on top of what they’re doing three times a day.”

So far, the response from the public has been positive and supportive. “People are coming back and you know, if they have a mask great, if they don’t have a mask that’s also fine. If they want a mask we’re giving them away for free in our customer service office.”

Zuelke said many of the cleaning changes being made in other shopping malls were already being done at Outlets at the Dells in the past, so they were ahead of the curve when it came to cleaning standards.

“As we looked through the guidelines that were set forth we found that we were already doing almost all of them. The only thing we added was some additional signage, but the deep cleaning that we were already doing we just intensified. Our policies here -- our procedures were already pretty locked into what everyone else is being asked to come up to.”

