Outlets at the Dells Black Friday Deals Start at 6 AM

The annual post Thanksgiving bargain shopping tradition is alive and well at Outlets at the Dells. Black Friday deals will begin bright and early the day after Thanksgiving when stores open at 6 AM.

”These are the best deals of the year and you always want to look on our website because if we know about it that’s where it’s going to be,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells.

There are also added incentives to shop Black Friday sales this year.

”We’re calling it the Grand Sale. We are giving away five $1,000 shopping sprees on Friday morning. It’s easy to sign up. We’re having a warming suite with a live DJ and free coffee from 6 am to 8 am because we open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. All you have to do is enter to win with a form and we’ll pick one every hour!” Zuelke said.

Santa will also be at the mall all weekend for photos.

”Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm is our first weekend with Santa selfies. You can get your picture taken and make a donation to one of the causes that’s running the Santa House that weekend!”